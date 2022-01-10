Trump inadvertently made an admission of guilt about the Jan. 6 insurrection: columnist

Donald Trump's latest efforts to distract from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol inadvertently revealed his own culpability, according to one columnist.

"In an interview with the far-right cable channel One America News that was released on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, former president Donald Trump spent four minutes complaining about the media’s failure to cover the size of the crowd at his speech shortly before the riot began," Philip Bump reported for The Washington Post.

Bump noted that Trump's presidency started with a lie about crowd-size, with Sean Spicer falsely claiming, “I am saying it is the total largest audience witnessed in person and around the globe.”

Kellyanne Conway would claim that Spicer did not lie, but simply stated "alternative facts." Bump went on to note the discrepancies between Trump's boasts of crowd size.

"So, in short order: the Ellipse speech crowd was a million people, the biggest crowd ever by some multiple of times, but the media is downplaying it as they did with his inaugural crowd — which, at the time, he said was probably 1.5 million people," he reported.

Bump explained how Trump is "trying to reframe the day’s events from the riot to the frustration over the election. But, of course, those things are inseparable. The point is entirely that Trump brought thousands of people to Washington and convinced them that the election was stolen. Then some of those people broke into the Capitol to keep him in power while Trump watched on television from the White House. That Trump made everyone so furious and then encouraged them to show up is exactly the issue."

