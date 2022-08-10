Trump’s attack videos against NY AG were funded at taxpayer expense: report
Both phoits via AFP

Former President Donald Trump appeared before the New York attorney general's office on Wednesday to give a deposition in a civil fraud probe into the Trump Organization. Trump refused to answer any questions, instead pleading his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

While the case involves Trump's personal business, Business Insider noticed that the ex-president used taxpayer dollars in his response that attacks New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Four email messages were sent out from the official Office of the Former President of Donald J. Trump, all of which lashed out at Trump for what he deemed a "radical witch hunt."

He then posted videos on the anything-goes video site Rumble attacking Janes further.

Jenna Grande, a spokesperson for nonpartisan watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told Insider that using taxpayer expenses in defense of his personal business "is conveying a sort of government endorsement or approval of his attacks. It is unseemly, it is wrong and this is not how taxpayer dollars should be spent."

The Office of the Former President is given $1 million annually to operate and that includes staffers. Typically presidents use their presidential libraries to fund any additional necessities. Trump is also given his salary he got as a president for life. While in office he announced each quarter where he was donating the funds because he is a self-described billionaire who didn't need the money. Since leaving office, however, Trump hasn't announced he donated his salary.

Trump has a Super PAC and an impending presidential campaign he could have used for the statements but chose to use the official seal instead.

