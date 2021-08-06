'Real sad': US soccer player targeted by Trump slams his 'rooting for' team's failure to win gold

US women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe was taken aback when she saw former President Donald Trump mocking her and her "woke" teammates for failing to win the gold medal at this year's Summer Olympics.

In an interview with Nexstar Media Wire reporter Jack Doles, Rapinoe said it was strange to hear a former president cheering on a defeat of his own country's team at the Olympics.

"It's a real sad dig," Rapinoe she said. "I'm just like, 'You're rooting for people to do bad?' Yikes."

Rapinoe led the U.S. women's soccer team to a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London and has twice led the United States to championships at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Also, despite Trump's allegations that Rapinoe played "terribly," she actually scored two of her team's four goals in its final game at the Olympics.

In a statement released earlier this week, Trump bizarrely claimed that the women's team only lost because of their political leanings.

"If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn't woke, they would have won the Gold medal instead of the Bronze," the twice-impeached one-term former president said. "Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has."