Trump Org made $160 million in business deals while he was president: report

The Trump Organization made as much as $160 million in international business deals while Donald Trump was president, a report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) shows.

The findings were reported by Salon.

The deals could suggest multiple potential conflicts of interest, Salon said.

The CREW study went through available tax records and financial data concerning the organization.

Trump handed management of the business to his adult sons while president and promised that his business would not influence decisions he made as Commander-in-Chief. He also promised that the organization wouldn’t engage in new international deals during the period.

"When it came to foreign conflicts of interest, Trump and his company pledged to pause foreign business. They did not," CREW wrote in its report.

“The full extent to which Trump's foreign business ties influenced his decision-making as president may never be known, but there is plenty of evidence that Trump's actions in the White House were influenced — if not guided — by his financial interests, subverting the national interests for his own parochial concerns.”

The report gave examples suggesting that Trump used the presidency to further his business. Among them were praising the Saudi Royal Family because of their connection to the Trump Organization, and withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria, where he did business.