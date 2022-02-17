Judge orders Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg to give a deposition in inauguration lawsuit

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been told to give a deposition in the case involving self-dealing and waste for the 2017 Trump inauguration, the Daily Beast reported Thursday.

The case, which is part of a probe by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, has explored inflated rates at the Trump hotel in Washington, bonuses to top Trump aides, and other self-dealing concerns.

Already top Trump advisers have been forced to give depositions, including Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

"During a Thursday status hearing, Judge Yvonne Williams said she will 'allow a limited deposition' of Allen Weisselberg, who is already indicted on unrelated charges in a tax fraud case in New York," said the Beast. "Among other things, the D.C. Attorney General’s Office alleges that after a bill for hotel rooms booked by the Trump Organization for the inaugural went to a collections agency, the nonprofit committee got stuck with the bill."

The Trump legal team had asked that they leave Weisselberg out of it. They even went so far as to claim that the company's CFO has nothing to do with the Trump hotel.

