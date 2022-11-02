Trump Org tax attorney ordered to 'clean things up' after he won the White House: report
Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

The Trump Organization changed its business practices after he was elected president, according to testimony at the company's fraud trial in New York.

Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified for the second day on Tuesday," CBS News reported.

McConney said longtime Trump attorney Sheri Dillon led a review of the company's tax practices.

When prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked if Dillion "basically directed you to clean things up at the Trump Organization," McConney replied, "she did."

The prosecutor also asked, "and after Ms. Dillon conducted such an investigation, did there come a time when the Trump Organization and the Trump Corporation stopped engaging in some of the practices that led to these charges?"

"Yes, sir," McConney replied.

The trial was paused when McConney tested positive for coronavirus.

