Banks barred from concealing Trump docs in $250M New York State lawsuit: report

"There is just one small problem: Republicans have no evidence that Joe Biden committed a high crime or misdemeanor," said anchor Chris Hayes. "You don't have to take my word for it. As one unnamed Republican lawmaker told reporters, quote, 'There's just no evidence. And they can't impeach without that evidence. I don't think the evidence exists.' Others have gone on the record with — including Don Bacon of Nebraska, quote, 'I think before we move to an impeachment inquiry, there should be a direct link to the president in some evidence.' So, they have no evidence, no facts, nothing, to suggest the president committed any high crime or misdemeanor. They're going to barrel head with an impeachment anyway. What could go wrong?"

Hayes turned to Jolly. "What is your read of the calculus in the Republican House Caucus and Kevin McCarthy on this?"

"I think this goes all the way back to the 15 votes to become Speaker," said Jolly. "I said to the table during during the Speaker vote, I didn't think Kevin McCarthy would be able to get the votes to become Speaker. Largely, because I underestimated his willingness to sell the gavel to the MAGA-crazy crowd. It was apparent that part of his corrupt bargain with his caucus was a willingness to impeach Joe Biden. He wouldn't come right out and say it, but we know that many in his caucus wanted to move towards impeachment. I believe McCarthy made that promise eight or nine months ago, and this is always been the plan."

"I think it also speaks broadly to the Republican Party politics, internal politics," Jolly continued. "You've now cited the House, where they are convinced, through Fox News and through just Republican echo chamber, that the 'Biden Crime Family' is real. The problem is, it requires this broad innuendo gap for them to jump from a complete lack of evidence to pinning it on high crimes and misdemeanors. The evidence isn't there. But Kevin McCarthy has shown us it doesn't matter. He will sell out the institution, sell out the country as well, the second time around."

