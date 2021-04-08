Trump Organization taps criminal defense attorney as Manhattan prosecutors close in on business dealings

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that former President Donald Trump's family business has retained Ronald Fischetti, a high-powered criminal defense lawyer, as New York prosecutors continue to investigate Trump's finances.
"Mr. Fischetti, 84 years old, is a former law partner of Mark Pomerantz, the former federal prosecutor working on the investigation for the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Mr. Pomerantz was sworn in as a special assistant district attorney in February and is now on leave from law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP," reported Corinne Ramey and Rebecca Davis O'Brien.
"Mr. Vance's office has said it is investigating possible bank, tax or insurance fraud," said the report. "Prosecutors have subpoenaed information from former President Donald Trump's banks, lenders, an insurance broker and other parties, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported. They are examining financial transactions at Manhattan properties including Mr. Trump's flagship Trump Tower; Seven Springs, an estate in Westchester, N.Y.; and a hotel in Chicago, The Journal reported."
The investigation accelerated after a February Supreme Court ruling that Vance could obtain the president's tax returns. A previous report indicated that state prosecutors are also subpoenaing the financial records of Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization CFO.
"Mr. Trump has called the investigation a 'witch hunt,'" noted the report. "After the U.S. Supreme Court in February cleared the way for Mr. Vance, a Democrat, to obtain his tax returns, Mr. Trump called the probe 'all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location.' He added, 'We will win!'"
