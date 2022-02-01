Trump hotel records subpoenaed in New York probe
Donald Trump (center) stands between his daughter Tiffany (left) and wife Melania (right) at the opening for Trump International Hotel in DC. Image via screengrab.

New York Attorney General Letitia James subpoenaed records from the D.C. Trump Hotel as part of the next steps in the financial probe of the Trump Organization.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that James is requesting information about how the General Services Administration chose Trump to lead the old Post Office project when he began developing it.

"The documents James sought included a scorecard GSA used to rank Trump’s bid against those of other developers who proposed leasing and redeveloping the federally owned Old Post Office Pavilion downtown," said the report. "That information could fit into James’s broader effort to show a pattern of Trump giving false information to business partners, banks and insurers to secure loans and other deals."

Previous requests focused largely on the relationship between Trump and the hotel while he was in office. The move comes amid Trump's effort to sell the property and pocket $100 million in profits.

It was just last year that the House Oversight Committee reported concerns that the former president misled the GSA to score the deal.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said in a letter to Administrator Robin Carnahan that Trump "concealed hundreds of millions of dollars in debts from GSA when bidding on the Old Post Office Building lease," said the Post. He also called for an investigation.

“If he walks away from this laughing all the way to the bank with a $100 million profit, we will have debased the whole concept of enforcing conflict of interests laws and ethics,” he also said.

When submitting his proposal to the GSA for the lease, Trump also handed over financial documents proving his stability. After a review of other Trump Org. financial documents in 2008, 2009 and 2010, however, it was revealed that there were serious discrepancies between what was reported and the reality.

James has already subpoenaed Ivanka Trump, who led the project for a time. She was also the one who submitted the proposal and said in the filing that "presentation and the associated bid explicitly incorporated the Statement of Financial Condition of Donald J. Trump."

James claimed that the Trump Org. reported to the GSA that "Trump’s real estate investments are funded from Donald J. Trump’s significant net worth, which is composed of a wide range of capitalized affiliates. Please find Trump’s Statement of Financial Condition in an envelope submitted with each copy of this proposal."

Read the full report at the Washington Post.

