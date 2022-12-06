Trump Org. guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records
Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr. (AFP)

The prosecutors described it as a "culture of tax fraud and business record manipulation that stretched some 15 years," and on Tuesday, a New York jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 counts of fraud.

Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg has attempted to give the Trump Org. a pass saying that it was a rogue operation he did himself. Prosecutors, however, were able to prove that it was happening not just for Weisselberg but company-wide.

It defrauded the IRS and the state of New York in a way to skirt paying payroll taxes.

Trump will be ordered to pay as much as $1.7 million and Allen Weisselberg is being sent to prison for his personal case.

While former President Donald Trump was not named in the case, he is the chief of the Trump Org. and it reflects on him as a businessman and his practices. He has spent the past several weeks raging about the case on his personal social media site, saying that they were "fringe benefits" that all companies hand out to employees.

The former president used his brand as a businessman to score his show on NBC for years and what he used to argue that as a businessman he should be president so that he can run the country like a business.

The jury in the case deliberated on the charges for 10 hours.

