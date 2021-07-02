Trump Org indictment is even stronger than anticipated and includes a paper trail that incriminates Weisselberg: Former prosecutor

On CNN Friday, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti analyzed the indictments against the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg.
"I've been reading with interest your review as you were reading the indictment yesterday," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "Big picture here, you've been through it. How strong is the DA's case?"
"It's very strong," said Mariotti. "It's stronger than I think even we had anticipated. When you read through the indictment, really what strikes me are a few things. First of all, Weisselberg is right in the thick of this. It's something where Weisselberg essentially is getting paid off the books. And his salary, his on-the-book salary was reduced by the exact same amount he was getting paid off the books, which tells you that both sides thought that that was income. And then he was literally the guy signing the checks for a swanky apartment off the books they weren't paying taxes on."
"Definitely, I think, a strong case, and a case jurors would not like if he ended up going to trial, because a wealthy person not paying his fair share, I think often, doesn't go well with jurors," added Mariotti.
