Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads not guilty to tax-related crimes -- including grand larceny
Screengrab.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to tax crimes that include scheme to defraud and grand larceny during a Thursday arraignment in New York City.

The Trump Organization, via its attorney's also pleaded not guilty.

"Trump himself was not charged. The case against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization involves fringe benefits given to employees, like the use of apartments, cars and school tuition," the Associated Press reported Thursday. "Weisselberg, 73, has worked for the Trump Organization for decades and has intimate knowledge of its business dealings that could be useful to prosecutors looking to dig deeper into the company. However, his lawyers say he will fight the charges, and there's no indication he is willing to cooperate."

Read the full unsealed indictment.


