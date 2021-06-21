Trump Organization sues New York City for terminating their contracts after Jan. 6 attack

While the Trump Organization is dodging problems with the Manhattan District Attorney, they're fighting back against the city of New York for what they say was an illegal termination of their contract, reported ABC News.

Former President Donald Trump's company managed several things for the city including the two skating rinks, the Central Park Carousel and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, New York City wanted nothing to do with anything Trump-related.

"The City has no right to terminate our contract," the Trump Organization said. "Mayor [Bill] de Blasio's actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor's efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise."

Presumably, if it was politically motivated, de Blasio would have terminated the contract prior to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," de Blasio said in Jan. "The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts."

Trump makes about $17 million annually for the contracts and the golf course contract isn't set to expire until 2032. the others expired earlier this year. The city government explained that it followed its contract termination process included in the documents.

The cash-only ice rink is one of the contracts being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

