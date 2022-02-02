'Consciousness of guilt': Observers stunned by new revelations about Trump wanting to pardon MAGA rioters

Politico reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump was actively researching how he could issue a blanket pardon to anyone who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The report came just after Trump told a rally crowd that if he was elected again in 2024 that he "might" issue pardons for those convicted.

Trump's stated desire to pardon his MAGA-rioting supporters prompted attorney Katie Phang to note that, in the wake of the attack, many Republicans tried to downplay the seriousness. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), for example, claimed that anyone who watched the videos of the day "would actually think it was a normal tourist visit." Phang asked why a group of people would need a blanket pardon for a "tourist visit."

