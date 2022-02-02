'Consciousness of guilt': Observers stunned by new revelations about Trump wanting to pardon MAGA rioters

Politico reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump was actively researching how he could issue a blanket pardon to anyone who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The report came just after Trump told a rally crowd that if he was elected again in 2024 that he "might" issue pardons for those convicted.
Trump's stated desire to pardon his MAGA-rioting supporters prompted attorney Katie Phang to note that, in the wake of the attack, many Republicans tried to downplay the seriousness. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), for example, claimed that anyone who watched the videos of the day "would actually think it was a normal tourist visit." Phang asked why a group of people would need a blanket pardon for a "tourist visit."
Of course he did.https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1488956816507564034\u00a0\u2026— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1643831127
Why would tourists need blanket pardons?https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/02/trump-considered-blanket-pardons-for-jan-6-rioters-before-he-left-office-00004738\u00a0\u2026— Katie S. Phang (@Katie S. Phang) 1643830470
The stages of Trump guilt:\n1. I didn\u2019t do it\n2. I didn\u2019t do anything wrong\n3. I didn\u2019t do anything illegal \n4. The people accusing me are guilty \n5. The law is illegal \n6. You can\u2019t prove it \n7. What happened didn\u2019t happen \n8. I did it and it\u2019s fine and I\u2019ll do it again, libtardhttps://twitter.com/samstein/status/1488962389118750724\u00a0\u2026— Luke Zaleski (@Luke Zaleski) 1643831714
Nice how his own are turning on him now.https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1488956816507564034\u00a0\u2026— Barbara Comstock (@Barbara Comstock) 1643831793
Some context on this that is being missed. \n\nTrump ALSO considered blanket pardons for any witness in the Russian investigation.https://twitter.com/tarapalmeri/status/1488947901397090306\u00a0\u2026— emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1643831829
Trump apparently seriously considering issuing blanket pardons for all insurrectionists before he left office, in case there was any doubt left about his disdain for democracy.https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/02/trump-considered-blanket-pardons-for-jan-6-rioters-before-he-left-office-00004738\u00a0\u2026— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1643830211
Nixon also considered pardons as a way to buy silence but a pardon can\u2019t do that indefinitely. When Nixon\u2019s top guys pleaded for pardons he refused them. Trump has abused the pardon power way beyond Nixon.https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/02/trump-considered-blanket-pardons-for-jan-6-rioters-before-he-left-office-00004738\u00a0\u2026— John W. Dean (@John W. Dean) 1643830253
Presumably someone then explained what "consciousness of guilt" is.https://twitter.com/tarapalmeri/status/1488947901397090306\u00a0\u2026— Jordan Fischer (@Jordan Fischer) 1643833410
First trump said it was a false flag protest and Antifa did all the violence then he said it was a tourist walk through the park and now he wants to pardon trumpettes that were involved. So which is it donnie??? As well he just said Pence could have overturned the election. lol— Debbie McKenzie (@Debbie McKenzie) 1643835323
But why would trump say he will pardon the "antifa" protestors?https://twitter.com/dogsneck/status/1488590342773526533\u00a0\u2026— Kimberly McKeever (@Kimberly McKeever) 1643835685
Watch the video by former AG Glen Kirschner describes trump's "tells". He knows prosecutors are going to indict him + he's telling his followers to protest in NY + GA if that happens\n\nHe says "He's as subtle as a sledge hammer". \n\n#DemVoice1\n#BlueVoiceshttps://youtu.be/VSZ9haNwnl8— Terri Loves America \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Terri Loves America \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1643776775
July 27, 2020 Trump Tweeted this re: those attacking "any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States" & now he says he will pardon those arrested for January 6th attack on the Capitol Bldg? &, as we all know, the claims are that the attackers were heavily #Antifa & #BLM. pic.twitter.com/MTA3tnrBQX— Free Palestine (@Free Palestine) 1643835685