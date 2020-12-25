Trump now being pressured to pardon Steve Bannon and a Republican busted for money laundering

President Donald Trump is being urged to pardon Rick Renzi, who spent three years in prison after using his political position to enrich himself, as well as his former adviser Steve Bannon.



Renzi, a former Republican congressman, was convicted in 2013 of corruption, money laundering and other charges after he was accused of using his congressional seat to make companies buy a business associate's land so a debt could be repaid.

On Thursday, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) took to Twitter to call on Trump to pardon Renzi. Gosar claimed that Renzi was "convicted by corrupt DOJ prosecutors who fabricated evidence."

Gosar also called on the president to pardon anyone indicted in connection with We Build the Wall, a pro-Trump group that allegedly lied to donors and pocketed funds. Bannon was among those indicted.

"Our DOJ is corrupt and inept," Gosar said.

Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former advisor Roger Stone, as well as Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared.