Trump is living on 'a different planet' if he thinks pardoning MAGA rioters is appropriate: former GOP lawmaker
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) slammed former President Donald Trump following his open admission he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election for him.

"Let's start with these comments," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Many Republicans have tried to defend Trump's actions in the months since the January 6th insurrection, saying, oh, this was just about registering concerns about the process, about how rules changed in various states, this was not about overturning the election. Trump saying out loud, I wanted to overturn the election. I wanted Pence to throw out the votes. He admits it."

"Yeah," said Love. "Which again, I agree with Lindsey Graham in saying, you know, first of all, that was not appropriate. To go ahead and pardon those people, the January 6th rioters, is actually inappropriate also. He seems to jump to a different planet. I can't understand where he's going. He doubles down on, let's be very clear, an attack from one branch of government to another. He thinks that's totally appropriate to accomplish what he wants to accomplish for his own good. He's forgotten the president of the United States is to serve the American people, not himself."

