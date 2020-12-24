Trump pardons Jared Kushner's dad, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort
Composite image of President Donald Trump (screengrab) and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort (mugshot)

President Donald Trump continued his flood of pardons ahead of the Christmas holiday on Wednesday. This time he pardoned Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, and Roger Stone and Paul Manafort

Stone's sentence was already commuted before he went to prison, but Trump pardoned him as well in this latest round.

There is an anticipation that Trump may pardon his children, but without them being charged with any specific crime. Experts fear that Trump's flood of perdons will ultimately lead to a pardoning of himself.

Kushner's father was prosecuted by Chris Christie while he was a prosecutor in New Jersey. Kushner was convicted of tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.

According to CNN.com, there were 20 other pardons for those who pleaded guilty to cyber crimes, firearm position and mail fraud. He then also commuted sentences for three other people.

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was pardoned Tuesday night, also had his wife pardoned on Wednesday evening for her role in the illegal use of campaign funds to pay for their lavish lifestyle and vacations.