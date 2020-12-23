Trump pardons 'coffee boy' George Papadopoulos — and 3 GOP congressmen who pled guilty

On Tuesday, outgoing President Donald Trump issued a new set of controversial pardons.

One pardon was for George Papadopoulos, his former campaign adviser who served two weeks in prison for false statements in connection with the Mueller investigation. Trump had previously claimed that Papadopoulos was a "coffee boy" he had no familiarity with.

Also given pardons are former Reps. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who pled guilty to stealing campaign funds and falsifying government reports, and Chris Collins (R-NY), who pled guilty to insider trading.

In recent weeks, rumors have swirled around Trump's potential pardons, which are one of the only unchecked powers available to him.