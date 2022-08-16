Trump suggests FBI agents acted like ‘common criminals’ would after Mar-a-Lago search
Donald Trump / Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump is continuing to suggest that FBI agents were guilty of thievery more than one week after a search warrant was executed at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump posted to his Truth Social website on Monday.

"This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country," Trump argued. "Third World!"

Jay Bratt, the Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) of the National Security Division at the FBI, told Trump's team the passports would be returned.

"We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport. We are returning them, and they will be ready for pickup at [the FBI's Washington Field Office] at 2 pm today," Bratt emailed.

"The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports," Trump posted to Truth Social. "Thank you!"

"Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do," Trump added. "This shouldn’t happen in America!"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Expert debunks 5 ‘myths’ Trump has pushed since Mar-a-Lago search

SmartNews