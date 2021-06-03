BUSTED: Trump met with CEO who helped organize 'Patriot Caravans' to Capitol riot -- 3 months later

According to The Uprising, new photo evidence has surfaced that former President Donald Trump met with a Florida-based CEO who helped organize "Patriot Caravans" to Washington, D.C. on the day of the Capitol riot — over three months after the riot took place.

"The Uprising has obtained a photo showing former President Trump meeting with Jeff Brain, CEO of the social media site Clouthub," reported Hunter Walker. "According to the source who provided the picture, the pair met at Trump's private club, Mar-a-Lago, on April 21 while Brain was there meeting with investors to seek funding for his site."

"Clouthub was featured on the webpage for the 'Wild Protest,' which was one of the main pro-Trump rallies planned for January 6 to protest the certification of Trump's election loss at the Capitol," said the report. "Brain's site hosted multiple pages organizing "Patriot Caravans" to attend the protest. Trump supporters, many of whom attended these rallies, ultimately broke into the Capitol as the certification was taking place leading to violent clashes with law enforcement and multiple deaths. Clouthub also hosts pages dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory."

Trump was impeached for incitement to insurrection, due to his conspiracy theories surrounding the Capitol riot, and escaped conviction by a handful of Senate votes.