Trump says he should be able to attack Pelosi because 'she impeached me twice!'

Former President Donald Trump doubled down on his mockery of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), but this time he insulted her as an "animal."

As the audience laughed at the Speaker, whose husband was just attacked by a QAnon conspiracy theorist, Trump explained people will probably be annoyed by his mockery but "she impeached me twice!" The implication being that she deserved it.

The comment came couched in a discussion about immigration and his "wall." According to Trump he almost finished the whole wall except for a small piece, and because it wasn't finished millions of people are coming through.

He went on to claim that the United States was "becoming a third-world country," and then pivoted to talking about the rally he had in North Carolina, which he described as a "religious experience" because it rained.

See the video below:



