'STAY STRONG!' Trump demands Pence show 'extreme courage' to steal the election for him in angry Twitter rant

President Donald Trump went on an angry Twitter rant on Wednesday morning in which he demanded that Vice President Mike Pence steal the election for him.

"States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval," the president falsely claimed about electoral college vote totals that have already been certified by their states. "All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"

Pence has no power to "send back" states' electoral college votes, however, and is merely supposed to be on hand to announce the final totals.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump encouraged the entire Republican Party to back his desperate efforts to remain in power.

"THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE - THE POWER OF THE VETO," he wrote. "STAY STRONG!"

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE - THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021