'STAY STRONG!' Trump demands Pence show 'extreme courage' to steal the election for him in angry Twitter rant

<p>"States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval," Trump tweeted. "All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"</p><p>But Massie pointed out that simply wasn't true.</p><p>"No majority of any state's legislature has asked us to reject their electors," Massie tweeted.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">No majority of any state's legislature has asked us to reject their electors. <a href="https://t.co/NtgNwJUIgv">https://t.co/NtgNwJUIgv</a><br/>— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) <a href="https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1346811265134587904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>That set off howls of rage from the president's supporters, and Massie had to fact-check some of their replies, as well.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Not liking your response here, Massie. Are you going to stand against voter fraud here and reject the electoral votes?????????<br/>— mrsaprilwhitlock (@Aprilwhitlock1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Aprilwhitlock1/status/1346811753351557124?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Keep talking. You're convincing me that we need to primary every single Republican in office in 2022. Get rid of all of you and start fresh.<br/>— npcArts (@npcArts) <a href="https://twitter.com/npcArts/status/1346813359866392579?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">A minority of their state senators asked for a delay. Do you think Pelosi will let there be a vote on a delay? I'm guessing not.<br/>— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) <a href="https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1346812594926051333?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">RIP Republican Party. Couldn't even be bothered to fight for self preservation. I wonder who's going to steal your seat in a third world election?<br/>— Kulak Corgi (@Circle11AK) <a href="https://twitter.com/Circle11AK/status/1346812690346496005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">That's a lie Massie<br/>— Colin Lundstrom (@ColinLundstrom) <a href="https://twitter.com/ColinLundstrom/status/1346813049307586562?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">I don't believe you.<br/>— gary bailey (@GAZZbailey1) <a href="https://twitter.com/GAZZbailey1/status/1346813389520187392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Dude, you should probably do a little investigation before you tweet.<br/>— Cricketman (@karookasw) <a href="https://twitter.com/karookasw/status/1346815969264603136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You stand by as the socialist and communist March into office... you will not like the end results.<br/>— RampCapital Jr. (@FieldMarshallOT) <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldMarshallOT/status/1346812347638231041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">How can the requested 10-day review be unconstitutional? <a href="https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SenTedCruz</a> says it is in the rules. It would be complete before the 20th. I still don't understand.<br/>— Janet Gordon (@JanetGordon54) <a href="https://twitter.com/JanetGordon54/status/1346820606365487107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">So they are ok with fraud? Screw them!<br/>— BEN(Kraken-Elect of FloodedBallot BrokenPipeSwamp) (@TheIdeaHubSays) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheIdeaHubSays/status/1346820962101170177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Well that doesn't mean you can't man up and do the right thing there bud !! We deserve transparency!!<br/>— Kaitlyn Williams (@kaitlynw1984) <a href="https://twitter.com/kaitlynw1984/status/1346814787238281217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less