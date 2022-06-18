‘Constitutional ignorance and self-serving malevolence’: Newspaper rips GOP’s ‘dangerous dysfunction’

As America learns new details of Donald Trump's attempted coup, one newspaper is warning that the former president's corruption was "even worse than America knew."
"Thursday’s House hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol has shone new light on the almost Shakespearean drama that unfolded between then-President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, before and during the attack. Trump, in his updated role as Lady Macbeth, goaded and cajoled Pence to trash the Constitution for the sake of power, to the point of putting Pence’s life in danger," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board wrote.
The next hearings will occur on Tuesday and Thursday.
"The fact that Pence refused to play that role should make him a hero to true conservatives. But instead, polls continue to show that, on the political right, Trump remains the far more popular of the two, with numerous other GOP candidates continuing to support and emulate him. There may be no greater evidence of the deep and dangerous dysfunction that afflicts today’s Republican Party," the newspaper wrote. "It’s difficult to imagine a more un-American notion than allowing one man to unilaterally reject the will of the nation’s voters and install someone else as president. Yet that notion — that stunning combination of constitutional ignorance and self-serving malevolence — was Trump’s obsession leading up to Jan. 6, the day Pence would have had a purely ceremonial role of presiding over Congress’ certification of the election results."
The editorial board detailed some of the biggest new revelations about Trump.
"This is the man who is still polling above all other Republicans for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — the man with whom throngs of down-ballot GOP candidates, including many in Missouri, still explicitly align themselves despite his apparent belief that a vice president’s job is to thwart democracy so the president can retain power, and that refusal constitutes a death-penalty offense. Those candidates should be asked at every opportunity to defend this twisted affront to America’s principles," the editorial board wrote.
Read the full editorial.