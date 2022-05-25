Trump was 'complaining' about Mike Pence being whisked to safety while MAGA rioters called for his hanging: report
Trump supporters rioting at the US Capitol. (Shutterstock.com)

Witnesses have told the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots that former President Donald Trump was actually upset that Vice President Mike Pence was being escorted to safety as Trump supporters stormed the building and called for his hanging.

According to the New York Times, a colleague of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows testified to the committee that Meadows "walked into his own office and told colleagues that President Donald J. Trump was complaining that the vice president was being whisked to safety.

Additionally, this witness said that Meadows claimed Trump had suggested Pence maybe did deserve to be hung, although the report emphasized "it is not clear what tone Mr. Trump was said to have used."

As the rioters were storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, Trump initially resisted calls to tell the rioters to stand down, and he sent out a tweet criticizing Pence for not rejecting certified election results just minutes after the then-vice president was shown on live television being rushed off the floor of the United States Senate.

"Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify," Trump wrote at 2:24 p.m. on January 6th, 2021. "USA demands the truth!"

