Trump lashes out at Pennsylvania

Donald Trump attacked the state of Pennsylvania with allegations of corruption after Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano lost their campaigns.

"Pennsylvania is a very corrupt state with voting, but nobody ever wants to check that," Trump alleged on Truth Social, despite there being no substantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.

"How does Oz (smart guy!) lose to a guy who can’t string together two sentences?" Trump asked.

"They don’t want to check, because they don’t want to make me right," he said, despite nothing to back up his claim. "It happened to me in 2020, I lost one million votes with possibly one of the biggest drops in history, happening in the middle of the night."

While Trump shows his loathing of Pennsylvania, some local Republicans are also unhappy with his leadership after he backed Oz and Mastriano in the GOP primary.

"Two days after a series of stinging defeats in Pennsylvania, some Republicans in the state focused their ire on the man who has long stood at the center of their party: Donald Trump," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday. "Trump’s presence, several Republican leaders said, continues to motivate Democrats, and his endorsements have elevated flawed candidates who fit his personal piques."

