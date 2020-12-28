WATCH: Biden rips Trump as the Pentagon withholds critical info from his transition team
Joe Biden briefing reporters. (Screengrab)

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday worried that his transition team is being denied critical information from the departing Trump administration.

"And right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the handoff between administrations," Biden said, while briefing reporters in Delaware.

"My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit," he explained.

"But as I said from the beginning, we've encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget. Right now, we're just not getting all the information that we need ... from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," he concluded.