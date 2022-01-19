New York City is notorious for small apartments, but former President Donald Trump frequently showed off his large penthouse apartment at the top of Trump Tower, but it apparently wasn't quite as big as he claimed.

Trump not only lied about the size of his inauguration crowd and the size, the size of his Jan. 6 rally, and ultimately his election vote size, he also allegedly lied about the size of his Manhattan apartment.

According to supplemental documents filed by Attorney General Letitia James, Trump grossly inflated the size to 30,000 square feet. If the apartment was that big, it would make it about 2,000 square feet larger than the Georgian mansion in Westchester County, New York.

"Valuations of this asset as incorporated into the Statements of Financial Condition since at least 2012 were based on the assertion that the triplex apartment was 30,000 square feet in size," the court filings say. "Evidence indicates that Mr. Weisselberg and Mr. McConney both participated in such valuations."

It went on to say that the triplex apartment is actually only 10,996 square feet, citing "the condominium offering plan and associated amendments for Trump Tower" which the filings said, "were easily accessible inside the Trump Organization, were signed by Mr. Trump, and were sent to Mr. Weisselberg in 2012."

Such documents directly tie the president to the possible crimes of lying on his official documents.

You can read the full statement from the New York AG's office here. An interview with Melania Trump during the 2016 campaign reveals some of the details of the penthouse, which you can see below: