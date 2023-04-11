Trump: People 'were crying' at Manhattan courthouse during my arraignment

Donald Trump at a press conference in 2017. (Shutterstock.com)
In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump claimed that employees at a Manhattan courthouse “were crying” as he was arraigned last week.
“When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense,” Trump said during the interview, which airs in full on Tuesday night. “They signed me in and I'll tell you people were crying. People that work there."
“Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It's a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I'm sorry."
