Trump attorney’s own law firm is running away from her after shocking election interference phone call

One of the Trump attorneys who was on the controversial phone call where the president asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn the election outcome is facing a probe by her own law firm.

"A Milwaukee-based law firm is distancing itself from one of the attorneys involved in President Donald Trump's disturbing call trying to overturn the results of the Georgia election," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. "Cleta Mitchell, a partner at Foley & Lardner, participated in the Saturday call in which Trump pressured the Georgia secretary of state to 'find' 11,780 votes to help Trump win that state's election."

Dan Farrell, director of communication for Foley, issued a statement on the scandal.

"Foley & Lardner LLP is not representing any parties seeking to contest the results of the presidential election. In November, the firm made a policy decision not to take on any representation of any party in connection with matters related to the presidential election results. Our policy did allow our attorneys to participate in observing election recounts and similar actions on a voluntary basis in their individual capacity as private citizens so long as they did not act as legal advisers," Farrell explained.

"We are aware of, and are concerned by, Ms. Mitchell's participation in the January 2 conference call and are working to understand her involvement more thoroughly," he added.

Reporter Michael Schmidt of The New York Times noted that it was unusual for an attorney at a white-shoe law firm to join such an effort.

Former Rep. Tom Coleman (R-MO) was one of many people wondering if Mitchell may face criminal liability for her role in a "criminal conspiracy."



The firm has also received push-back from the Lincoln Project.