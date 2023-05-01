Former President Donald Trump during a press gaggle aboard his plane after his Waco, Texas rally in March blew up at NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard, according audio obtained by Vanity Fair.

Hillyard reportedly asked Trump if he was “frustrated” about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

The probe led to a 34-count felony indictment days later.

Hillyard was questioning Trump over his Truth Social posts in which the former president had warned of “potential death and destruction” if he was indicted, and when Hillyard asked Trump for his version of events the former president said. “I don’t want to talk to you.”

In response to another question from Hillyard Trump replied: “Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy,” Trump said.

“I don’t want to talk to you.” Hillyard tried to ask another question. “Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy,” Trump said, turning to take a question from another reporter.

Trump lost it after Hillyard tried to ask another question.

“Alright, let’s go, get him out of here,” Trump said. “Outta here. Outta here.”

According to Vanity Fair’s reporting: “Trump then picked up one of the phones recording the gaggle and asked, ‘Whose is this?’ Hillyard replied that it was his. Trump picked up another phone and asked the same question. “That one’s mine too,” Hillyard said. The former president tossed both phones out of his sight, onto the seat next to him; the thud of one of the phones hitting a surface can be heard in the recording.”