Trump's plan for his political future is to use a GOP-controlled Congress to 'keep the law at bay': op-ed
The bizarre moments from Donald Trump's rally in Ohio over the weekend were mocked widely across the internet, but according to Greg Sargent of The Washington Post, Trump "also delivered a deeply serious message with real-world implications."

According to Sargent, Trump expects a GOP-controlled Congress to fully protect him from all investigations and potential prosecutions.

Sargent writes that Trump's ravings are not idle, and are more of a declaration of that he expects a GOP-controlled Congress to do for him.

"In this regard, Republicans will have many options in Congress in 2023, even if they just control the House. Most obviously, a GOP House could use hearings, employed in bad faith under the guise of 'oversight,' solely to harass those conducting investigations or potential prosecutions of Trump. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has telegraphed this," Sargent writes.

"But there’s more. A GOP-controlled House could revive a House rule enabling Republicans to target the salaries of individual federal officials — say, Attorney General Merrick Garland — or groups of federal employees, in an attempt to subvert those investigations and prosecutions."

Ultimately, Sargent contends, Trump's plan for his political future is to "keep the law at bay."

