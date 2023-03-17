Trump posts on Facebook for first time since Jan. 6
Donald Trump pointing at a rally / Gage Skidmore

More than two years since he last posted on the social media site and more than a month since Meta announced it would lift its ban on the former president, Trump posted a short fundraising video.

Trump hadn’t posted since Jan. 6, 2021. He was banned from Facebook and Twitter, among other social media sites that determined he promoted violence.

“Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business,” Trump is heard saying in a 12-second video of his 2016 election night victory with then Vice President Elect Mike Pence on his right and his son Barron on his left.

