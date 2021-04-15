Trump praises far-right Wyoming Republican as his war against Liz Cheney escalates
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) released a first quarter fundraising report showing she had raised $1.54 million, but although that is a substaintial war chest for Wyoming, it is apparently not enough to stop former President Donald Trump from attempting to oust her from office.

Trump has been angry with Cheney since she voted to impeach him for inciting the fatal January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney said Republicans had an obligation to "make clear that we aren't the party of white supremacy."

That, however, is not the prevailing view of Wyoming Republicans.

Following her vote to impeach Trump, Cheney was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party.

GOP party chair Frank Eathorne was among those who had traveled to Washington, DC on January 6th. The Casper Star Tribune reported, "The Wyoming Republican Party has consistently supported the president's baseless assertions that rampant voter fraud helped Democrat Joe Biden win the 2020 elections: arguments that have not withstood numerous recounts, reviews and more than 50 separate court cases."

On Thursday, Trump released a statement praising Eathorne.

"Frank Eathorne continues to fight for our America First Policies as GOP Chairman of the Great State of Wyoming. He is highly respected by everyone, fighting for your Second Amendment and continually growing the Republican Party," Trump falsely claimed.

In reality, Eathorne has been highly controversial. Following the insurrection, Eathorne was blasted by a GOP legislator for suggesting Wyoming should secede because the will of the voters was not overturned.

"Perhaps, most importantly, Frank has Censured the incompetent Liz Cheney, who couldn't care less about our brave soldiers overseas, and who is willing to fight ridiculous, endless wars instead of preparing for the Big Time enemies that may someday soon face our Country. Frank has my Complete and Total Endorsement for his re-election. He will never let you down!" Trump argued.