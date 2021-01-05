Trump piles more pressure on Pence and falsely claims he can 'reject fraudulently chosen electors'
Donald Trump and Mike Pence (AFP)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday put more pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by falsely claiming he has the power to unilaterally throw out electoral votes.

"The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," the president wrote on Twitter, just one day after he told followers in Georgia that he believed Pence would help him to stay in office for another four years by stopping the congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

In fact, the vast majority of constitutional scholars say that the vice president has no power to throw out electors, as the vice president is merely supposed to be present as president of the Senate to open electoral vote envelopes and announce the winner of the election.

Despite this, the New York Times reported recently that Trump directly pressured Pence to find some way to deny Biden the 270 electoral votes he needs, which would throw the election to the House of Representatives.