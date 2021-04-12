WATCH: Trump-loving 'prophet' brags about arming his church ushers with guns in unhinged sermon

A self-described "prophet" who thinks former President Donald Trump will soon be back in the White House delivered an unhinged sermon this past Sunday in which he bragged about arming his church ushers with guns.

As shown by Right Wing Watch, Global Fire Ministries co-founder Jeff Jansen on Sunday used his weekly sermon to boast that his ushers were armed and ready to kill anyone who would dare attack him.

"My ushers at my church, they all pack," he ranted. "I mean, they all pack. You come to my place, and you think about starting something, you're dead. They'll kill you. They'll shoot you because they're gonna protect everybody else. You try to pull something, you're dead."

Jansen has previously claimed that Trump would be back in the White House by June.

"President Trump is president," he said in February. "We will be rejoicing in the streets by March, April, May, June. There's going to be an amazing turnaround. You just watch what happens. And the world will rejoice… The Lord showed me this."

