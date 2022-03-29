Trump calls on Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden

Former President Donald Trump is calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to help him damage his domestic political opponents -- again.
In an interview with right-wing Real America's Voice, Trump said that Putin should release any information he has on Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and his international business dealings with Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was once the wife of the mayor of Moscow.
"She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that, I think he should release it,” Trump said. “I think we should know that answer.”
NOW READ: DC insiders laughed for years behind the back of 'preening idiot' Ginni Thomas: conservative
This is not the first time Trump has called for Putin's assistance in finding potential dirt on his political opponents.
In 2016, Trump publicly encouraged Russia to release any emails that it hacked from then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's private email server that she used for official State Department business.
Additionally, Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, and disgraced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort also met directly with a Russian agent who promised dirt on Clinton.
Russian intelligence services would subsequently leak emails via WikiLeaks that it had hacked from both the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign to damage her candidacy, all of which Trump openly encouraged.