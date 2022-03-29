Trump calls on Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden

Not shying away from harshly going after Thomas, Last set the tone by declaring, "Here is a secret no one in Washington is willing to say out loud: Ginni Thomas is an idiot."

Continuing in that vein, he wrote, "This isn’t James Carville and Mary Matalin. Or Norman Podhoretz and Midge Decter. Or Irving Kristol and Gertrude Himmelfarb. Or any number of other famous couples. Heck, this isn’t even Sonny and Cher," adding, "No. The Thomases are more like Ivanka and Jared: The senior partner in the arrangement held a position of such high importance that their society scrabbled around to find something for the dimmer partner to do in order to make them feel important. In Jared’s case, that has been destroying newspapers, losing money on real estate, and being tasked with brokering peace in the Middle East."

WATCH: Matt Gaetz hijacks cyber security hearing to talk about Hunter Biden's laptop

Writing Ginni Thomas has all the hallmarks of "a Boomer with an internet connection, an important spouse, and too much time on her hands,' Last confessed she has been the object of ridicule for some time, with putative allies treating her the "way a butler might indulge a wealthy child."

According to Last, the wife of Justice Thomas is nothing more than a "dilettante," and, in Washington D.C., most people in power know how to "marginalize' them without taking them seriously.

"You give them just enough access to the grownup table so that they think they’re prized for their inner worth—and so that their senior partners don’t feel disrespected—but not an inch more," he wrote before explaining how Thomas is viewed by her peers.

"Literally everyone in conservative Washington knows this about her. I’m sure her Washington friends will publicly testify to her being smart and effective. But in private, it’s a different story. I wish I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard people in the various precincts of Conservatism Inc. laugh about the self-important preening, unserious dabbling, and incompetent hackery of Ginni Thomas over the years," he wrote. "None of this means that everyone kissed up to Ginni with the explicit hope of getting access to her husband (although it’s hard to imagine that sort of thing never happened in Justice Thomas’s three decades on the bench). But hiring her for “consulting” or participating in a project with her was a way to signal that you were on the right team."

"And of course, that’s one of the things that people in Conservatism Inc. never talk about in the open," he added.

You can read more of his biting commentary here.