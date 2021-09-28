Fiona Hill feared Putin selected a 'very attractive' brunette as his translator to 'distract' Trump at meeting: book

Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham's new book claims Russia expert Fiona Hill, who served in the Trump administration before turning into a witness at his first impeachment hearing, believed Vladimir Putin brought an attractive aide to distract former President Donald Trump.

According to excerpts in the New York Times from an early copy of the book, Grisham writes that "as the meeting began, Fiona Hill leaned over and asked me if I had noticed Putin's translator, who was a very attractive brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful figure. She proceeded to tell me that she suspected the woman had been selected by Putin specifically to distract our president."

Putin is known for making plays like that in one-on-ones with foreign leaders. In a meeting with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin brought a massive black Labrador. Merkel has had a fear of dogs since one attacked her in 1995.

Hill ultimately ended up serving as an impeachment witness after Trump shoved her out of her position and she discussed Trump's efforts to manipulate the newly elected Ukrainian president to "do us a favor" and publicly announce investigations into Joe Biden.

