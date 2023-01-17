Speaker at Miami-Dade meeting: 'Long live Trump, long live Putin, long live DeSantis'
YouTube/screen grab

Activist Rafael Antonio Gomez praised former U.S. President Donald Trump (R), Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a Miami-Dade commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Gomez began by telling the commissioners he did not know what the agenda item was, but they should vote against it.

"We can't trust you people," he insisted. "We can't trust Republicans; we can't trust Democrats. I don't know what it is. Just don't vote on it."

"Everything you people do is bad, and now we're going to have a moment of silence," he said.

After pausing for a few seconds, Gomez offered his praise of the three leaders.

"Long live Trump; long live Putin; long live DeSantis," he said. "And all you people should be thrown in jail."

Watch the video below.

