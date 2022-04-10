Trump says America needs a president who can 'talk back' against Putin

Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin's plan to invade Ukraine as "genius" and "very savvy," but told the audience at a campaign rally in North Carolina that Joe Biden won't "talk back" against Russia.

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine -- Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful," Trump said in February. "I said, 'How smart is that?' And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force… We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy."

Trump, however, on Saturday suggested he would be tougher as he discussed the use of nuclear weapons.

"We've refurbished and rebuilt and brand new in many cases or nuclear capability. So, we don't like talking about it. And honestly, Putin shouldn't be talking about it, shouldn't be talking about it. And if they do talk about it, we have to have somebody who knows how to talk back," he said.



