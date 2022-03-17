Trump rages at Fox News for putting ‘terrible’ and ‘nasty’ GOP congresswoman Nancy Mace on TV

In a new statement posted to his website this Thursday, former President Donald Trump slammed Fox News for "putting on the terrible Nancy Mace of South Carolina at every opportunity they get."

Freshman GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is facing a primary in June, and she's drawn the ire of Trump after comments she made suggesting that she doesn't need Trump's endorsement to win. (Trump endorsed her opponent, Katie Arrington).

"She's nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party," Trump said in his statement. "Her opponent, Katie Arrington, is wonderful and will do a much better job for both South Carolina and the Republican Party."

