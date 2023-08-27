Trump raised more than $7 million from Georgia mugshot: report

Donald Trump broke records with his merchandise sales after being charged and booked for a fourth time, according to reports.

Trump, who was forced to get a mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia, due to charges that he unlawfully sought to overturn the state's 2020 election, has consistently said the repeated indictments are good for his bottom line in the primary.

Now, he has broken fundraising records using the mugshot, according to Politico.

"Donald Trump has turned his Georgia mugshot into a record-breaking fundraising haul," the outlet reported. "The former president has raised $7.1 million since he was booked at an Atlanta jail Thursday evening, according to figures provided first to POLITICO by his campaign. On Friday alone, Trump raised $4.18 million, making it the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date, according to a person familiar with the totals."

It continued:

"Trump’s campaign says it has raised almost $20 million in the last three weeks, during which time Trump was indicted on charges related to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and for trying to overturn the Georgia vote count in the 2020 election. That figure is more than half of what Trump raised during his first seven months in the 2024 race."

