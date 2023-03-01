Trump's long history of stiffing local cops may soon blow up in his face
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump has a long history of stiffing local police departments who have helped provide security for his rallies and The Daily Beast reports that it may finally be coming back to haunt him.

As the publication writes, Trump and his campaign owe significant sums of money to municipalities all across America, which might make those locales less likely to offer security services in the future, which could mean that Trump will have to hold rallies in smaller venues.

"By the end of his presidential term in 2021, Trump still owed more than $2 million in overtime reimbursement and other expenses, according to a CTV News analysis," notes The Daily Beast. "The ex-president’s most recent venues have mostly been at fairgrounds and airports far from city centers."

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin tells The Daily Beast that, even if he had paid local police and had access to high-end venues, he might not be able to fill the kinds of arenas he once filled in 2016 and 2020.

“The reality is that if Donald Trump wanted to throw a huge rally, he might not get 20,000 people to show up,” she said. “Closer to primary season, that’s very possible, but he’s the weakest he’s ever been.”

