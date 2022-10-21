Trump rallies are slowing down as GOP see his star power declining: report

The cancelation of an anticipated rally in Georgia last month has halted Donald Trump's streak of five rallies in the preceding four months, and there are reportedly no plans to return to top battleground states to boost Senate hopefuls.

“Trump coming down to Georgia is the worst thing that can happen for Republican candidates down here,” a GOP operative in the state told The Washington Post. “It immediately turns the focus from inflation and immigration to Donald Trump, and Donald Trump lost the last election here. … We have a pretty tight window to get Hershel across the finish line on election night, and Trump would undermine that.”

Instead, Trump will hold a rally in Texas which lacks a Senate race this cycle -- a sign that The Washington Post says shows the demand for Trump's presence around GOP candidates in waning.

"Georgia Republicans’ concern is less about alienating moderates who don’t like Trump than it is about Trump discouraging the Republican base from early in-person and mail voting, according to one of the people familiar with the discussions about keeping him away from Georgia," The Post's report stated. "Trump’s rally speeches typically include an instruction to vote in person on Election Day only. But GOP operatives say discouraging early voting creates risk that some number of voters will not end up making it on Election Day."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Stunning' ruling handed 'DOJ a roadmap' to prove Trump's attempt to defraud the government: legal analyst

According to The Post, there are signs that Trump's rallies are not the draw they used to be.

"The Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, had a section of empty bleachers in the back shortly before Trump took the stage there on Sept. 17. Trump’s stop in Nevada on Oct. 8 at the Minden-Tahoe Airport had just over 10,000 people go through the security screening, according to airport director Bobbi Thompson. For comparison, when Trump came to the same spot in 2020, the crowd was about 20,000, based on the number of coronavirus tests administered," The Post reports.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.