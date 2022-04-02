WATCH: Trump rally 'opening prayer' features insane conspiracy he is the 'current' president

Donald Trump's ongoing "big lie" of election fraud was on full display before he even took the stage at a campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan.

Trump has continued to lie about the 2020 election being "rigged" and "stolen" despite failing to show any proof of his fantastical accusations. But on Saturday, the preacher giving the "opening prayer" at his rally went even further and lied about Trump actually being the current president.

"So we pray. Father in heaven, we firmly believe that Donald J. Trump is current and true president of the United States," the man brazenly said despite the fact Joe Biden was sworn in on national television at noon on Jan. 20, 2021.

"Bless and protect him and his family from any physical, spiritual attacks and may his voice still the people to righteous action to bring godly men and women into elected office, in Michigan and across America. We declare that he will be back in office soon — very soon — in Jesus' name," he said despite the fact the next election is not until 2024.