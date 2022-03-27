'Fake news!' Trump scrambles staff to fight off claim of 'empty seats' at 'anemic' Georgia rally

According to a report from the Washington Post, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) definitively said a Republican-majority Senate would not hold hearings for a President Joe Biden Supreme Court nominee in the 2024 election year and held out the possibility that no nominee would be considered at all if the GOP takes control of the Senate in November.
As the Post's Paul Kane is reporting, Graham has said a GOP-controlled Senate would invoke the so-called "Garland rule," a non-existent rule that Republicans used to keep current Attorney General Merrick Garland off the court after former President Barrack Obama's nominated him.
The refusal of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to hold hearings and a vote allowed incoming President Donald Trump to fill the seat opened up by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia with current conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch.
According to Graham, that same scenario might not only play out in 2024, but also in 2023, meaning the court could be down to eight members for almost two years.
As Kane wrote, "Graham, the always loquacious lightning rod of the Senate, openly wondered and gamed out the potential scenarios. Should a Supreme Court vacancy occur in 2024, Graham said, 'the Garland rule' takes effect and Republicans will not contemplate processing a Biden nominee in the election year."
The columnist continued, "The tricky situation, Graham said, is if [Clarence] Thomas or another justice were to die in 2023, before the actual primaries and caucuses start in the presidential campaign," adding that Graham replied, "This is sort of uncharted territory.”
The Academy Awards have not fared well in recent years. The Oscars’ dwindling reputation has been noted by many in light of its numerous fiascos and cancelled televised ceremonies, exacerbated by the pandemic. As the esteemed validator and spokesperson of Hollywood, the Academy has become accountable to an entertainment industry tainted by misogyny and racism (#Oscarssowhite).
With its lowest ever viewer ratings in 2021, the Oscars are visibly losing credibility and prestige on the world stage – the two elements so integral to its lasting power. It’s very much a flashing warning sign on its dashboard.
Perhaps this might explain a certain development in the films nominated for awards this year. There is an increase in international film nominations, along with other firsts – including the first woman nominated for best cinematographer (Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog).
What was remarkable this year by the Oscars’ standards was the number of non-American films nominated in categories beyond the default “best international feature film” – which was, until 2020, termed “best foreign film”. Parasite was the film that drew attention to the redundancy of this category when, in 2020, it became the first “foreign language” film to win best picture — as well as, of course, best international film.
Outdated categories
The problematic nature of “best international/foreign film” has been highlighted by many, observing the arbitrary way these awards have been defined through simplistic binaries.
For example, in 2020, the Nigerian film, Lionheart, was excluded from the Oscars because it was primarily in English. English is the national language of Nigeria following its history of colonisation by the former British Empire.
By far the most problematic area of the international film category is how it bolsters old ideas that “world cinema” exists outside the elitist range of Euro-American cinema. This perpetuates a colonial legacy that continues to underpin film criticism, theory, production and distribution.
The international film category is an Academy Award that, for 60 years (and counting) served to emphasise the norm: that non-English-speaking, non-white films made by non-men have no place in a critically esteemed mainstream circle.
This year, however, the persistent separation of “international” with Euro-American films was undermined by the fact that “international” (non-English language) films have appeared in other film categories, such as: Parallel Mothers (Spain), Flee (Denmark), The Worst Person in the World (Norway) and Drive My Car (Japan), all demonstrating a change in voters’ tastes.
Drive My Car, in particular, highlights these blurred lines of nationality. In the film there is a theatre production in which each actor speaks a different language, including Japanese and Mandarin, and one of them uses Korean sign language. There are rolling surtitles for the Japanese audience watching and below the film’s frame, subtitles for the film’s audience.
If it is the case that Drive My Car goes on to win the category of best film we might note the legacy of Bong Joon-Ho, in his winning speech for Parasite:
Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.
The future of the Oscars
Have the voters’ tastes changed then? The voter demographic of the Oscars has changed. Once a privileged majority, the Academy now proudly asserts that, as of 2020, it has upped its diversity game. It now has a membership that is 45% female and 36% “underrepresented minorities”, in which 2,107 members out of 6,000 were “international”. This potentially explains the marked change in nominations that challenge the legitimacy of Euro-American films as the enduring norm. Women, minorities and non-Americans are gradually being given the vote. Hence the effects of their votes are also gradually being perceived.
The platform is being forced to change in order to accommodate perspectives that previously were not even considered. After nearly a century, the Academy might finally be getting its head around the idea that representation matters. And so, the democracy of the internet is shaping the “democracy” of the Academy Awards.
The full extent of this potential change, however, is yet to be seen as the Oscars are still ultimately rooted in practices of ego and vanity, as they always have been.
For so long now, the cracks have been beginning to show, from which a diverse global future may emerge. A future that recognises and favours the complex, entangled collaborations that are so necessary to the art of filmmaking. A future that values evolution and change, rather than seeking to preserve the boundaries of difference and the Euro-American “norm”.
Why has the film enthralled so many viewers and critics?
Trailer for ‘Power of the Dog.’
Never wears gloves
The story features two pairs of main characters: Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), the son of widowed Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and two middle-aged rancher brothers, the brooding and brilliant cowboy Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the slower, softer George (Jesse Plemons).
Phil resents George’s sudden marriage to Rose. When she, and later Peter, arrive at the ranch, he does what he can to undermine and threaten Rose.
Yet he’s not all bad: he charms his ranch hands and has a soft spot for the dead cowboy, Bronco Henry. He holds Bronco Henry up to George as their mutual mentor, but the film progressively reveals his hidden homoerotic memories and feelings — feelings he eventually transfers to Peter.
Coaxing audience involvement
In our gender and sexuality savvy times, many films have examined homoerotic repression, so Campion is not particularly innovative here. Where the film innovates is in establishing gaps to stimulate imaginative participation.
Hot or cold? Phil’s first meeting with Peter involves setting on fire a paper flower Peter made by hand.
(Netflix/YouTube)
Securing his mother’s happiness
Reviews raise questions about plot and characters, some going so far as to call the film a “whodunnit.”
A central mystery of the film revolves around Peter and his role in the film’s denouement. Viewers first gain tentative glimpses of Peter performing acts of violence: killing rabbits, but as a dedicated student learning anatomy for an exam. Later, he’s seen scaling a hide from a decaying cow carcass.
Only in subtle clues might viewers catch that it’s anthrax-ridden. Peter uses gloved hands to poison a gift intended for him: a rope Phil is braiding.
When viewers see Phil stagger off in a death stupor, he’s holding the rope and calling for Peter, suggesting he knows he’s been bested by the boy.
Brandon Taylor, writing for The New Yorker asks why Phil doesn’t kill Peter after discovering the boy found his cache of homoerotic magazines, since in Phil’s world, this discovery could be lethal. Viewers may be left to wonder: Is Phil truly interested in Peter, or will he use Peter as ammunition to hurt Rose?
Yet while their bonding contributes to her anxiety, she began drinking before that friendship started. An unanswered question here is how long before, and perhaps even whether she’ll stop drinking after Phil’s gone.
Rose, played by Kirsten Dunst, seen here at the film’s October 2021 London premiere, finds herself in a tangled situation where the ethics of care is fraught.
Campion leaves clues throughout that Peter is the one to watch beginning with his opening voiceover: “When my father died, all I ever wanted to do was protect my mother. And what kind of man would I be if I didn’t protect my mother?”
Phil seems to want a world of men without women. Yet this is not Hemingway’s world where heroes succeed by exercising rigid self control as moral code. Instead, the Psalmic incantation (from the Biblical Book of Psalms, Psalm 22:20) that shows up at the end alludes to taking care in the face of temptation, violence, animal instinct or evil: “Deliver my soul from the sword/ My darling from the power of the dog.”
“Taking care” and protecting others in this film, something feminists have explored as an “ethics of care,” is fraught in this film rather than simple.
When Rose and George embrace in the moonlight, it’s also unclear to what extent domestic heterosexual bliss has been secured.
Moral action against a big sky
By presenting moral action as situational and hard to determine, the movie forces viewers to imagine possible explanations. It also overflows with atmospheric touches to move viewers’ senses and make us feel. The score, by Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood, gives us western twang with eerie edge.
Visually, there are many shots of skies and hills. Campion delivers a gothic neo-western, a surrealistic treatment.
Another McLuhanism comes to mind: “the medium is the message.” The film is a textbook example of McLuhan’s gnomic pronouncement.
Crafted to make demands on viewers, this film requires re-screening rather than mindless fast consumption. At a moment when more than ever we need to be able to think for ourselves, the film and Campion deserve credit for taking us to school.