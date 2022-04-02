Trump rally attendee describes backlash she receives when people learn of her political views

Supporters of Donald Trump at a rally in Washington Township, Michigan explained why they continue to back the former president ahead of his address to the crowd.

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski monitored a streaming feed from Right Side Broad Casting and posted clips to his Twitter account.

One woman was asked about the feedback she gets as a Trump supporter.

"It's not very positive," the woman admitted.

"It’s really mind-blowing because everything that he said, he’s turned out to be right time and time again, every single time," the woman claimed, despite the fact The Washington Post documented 30,573 false or misleading statements.

Another Trump supporter expected to cry when Trump took the stage and another said she was in Washington, DC on Jan. 6 and it was "amazing."



