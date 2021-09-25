WATCH LIVE: Trump pushes 'Big Lie' at Georgia rally despite ongoing criminal investigation

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to rally supporters in Perry, Georgia on Saturday.
The rally has been overshadowed by Republican infighting, the Arizona audit fiasco and the issuance of subpoenas the the select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Previewing the speech in an email sent to reporters, Trump suggested he would continue to push his "Big Lie" of election fraud even after the Arizona audit confirmed Joe Biden won.
"I will be discussing the winning results of the Arizona Forensic Audit, which will show 44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast, tomorrow at the Great State of Georgia rally, which will be packed!" Trump said.
Trump lies about the election and effort to overturn the election are the reason he's under criminal investigation in the state.
On Friday, the Brookings Institution released a 109-page report analyzing the publicly available evidence in the reported investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
"Whether Trump will in fact be charged must await Willis's decision, based on all the evidence and consideration of the presumption of innocence to which all Americans are entitled. But there is no doubt that attempting to subvert democracy — to effectively disenfranchise millions of Georgians, and particularly Georgians of color — is not just wrong; it is potentially criminal," the authors of the report, Norman Eisen, Donald Ayer, Gwen Keyes Fleming, and Joshua Matz, wrote in The Washington Post.
"The centerpiece of Trump's Georgia interference is his now infamous phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump repeatedly insisted that he had won Georgia "by hundreds of thousands of votes" and demanded that Raffensperger "find 11,780 votes" — exactly one more vote than the margin of Joe Biden's 11,779-vote victory in the state. But Trump's actions went far beyond his solicitations and threats on this one call. He also personally contacted other officials in Georgia — including the governor, the attorney general and the secretary of state's chief investigator — to urge them to alter the election outcome," they explained.
🔴 PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP RALLY LIVE IN PERRY, GA - 9/25/21 www.youtube.com