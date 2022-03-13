Trump trashes South Carolina Republican as a 'terrible person' at campaign rally
Screengrab.

Donald Trump had harsh words for two South Carolina Republicans during a campaign rally in Florence on Saturday.

Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and black gloves, Trump's rally was described by NPR as his "political revenge tour."

"Big rally in South Carolina this weekend. Will be honoring Katie Arrington, who is running against the absolutely horrendous Nancy Mace, and Russell Fry, who is likewise running against 'doesn’t have a clue' Tom Rice," Trump said in a statement on Friday.

Rice voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with his "big lie" of election fraud. Mace did not even vote for impeachment, but admitted Trump "put all of our lives at risk."

At the rally, Trump said "Tom Rice looks like a total fool" and also bashed Mace for voting to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for ignoring a congressional subpoena, an action Trump said was "terrible."

"She's totally manipulated by raging never-Trumpers and the radical left Democrats that are poisoning our country," Trump claimed. "She's a terrible person and she has no idea what she's doing, Nancy Mace."



Mace has spoken publicly about arming herself after receiving threats.

Before Trump took the stage, Arrington called Mace a "turncoat."


SmartNews Video