Republican Congressman can't understand why Trump supporters went to 'worship a loser' at Ohio rally

Former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally is being mocked by many for being a celebration of a "loser." Now Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is joining in on the mockery.

Speaking to CNN Sunday, Kinzinger called the rally, eight months after the election, "a rally for a loser."

"There are a lot of people that I've talked to that are mad at me for just telling the truth, which used to be a pretty basic low bar," he told CNN host Pamela Brown. "That really truly believes that Donald Trump was elected president again. What you saw yesterday was a recycling of all his old talking points. It was a rally of a loser president. He's the first president to lose re-election in decades. And I don't know why these folks would go there and just short of worship a loser. They did. The interesting thing is he didn't talk much about the candidate running against Anthony Gonzalez, who is a fantastic person, Anthony is. The guy running against him, at one point, Trump made it sound like he negotiated world peace in North Korea. The guy worked advance, which is really an entry-level position, not to put it down, but not negotiating with world leaders. And then he went into old recycled talking points. The problem is people believe this. They really do. And there are enough people that, frighteningly, believe he'll be president again in August."

