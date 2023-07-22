Former President Donald Trump gave a disjointed response to a fan who asked about Trump's personal religious faith at last Tuesday night's prerecorded Fox News town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa that was hosted by pundit Sean Hannity.
"My question is, how has your faith grown since you decided in 2015 to run for president and who has mentored you in your faith journey?" Barbara Harris asked Trump.
"Great question," Hannity chirped.
Trump avoided directly replying.
"It's such a great question," he agreed. "You know, I've seen so much heartache and turmoil. I was a developer and I did other things and you know, I had a wonderful — I had a wonderful life before all this stuff. I didn't know what a grand jury was. I didn't know what a subpoena — what is a subpoena? I had a wonderful life."
Next, Trump coyly shifted the goalposts:
I'm so glad — they asked me the other day a little different question, 'Are you glad you did it?' It was so, 'You had a great life. Are you glad you did it?' I couldn't be more glad. I am so happy I did it because I've made America great We can do it again. Right now, we don't — we're not a great country. But I've gotten to know, cause of this, Evangelicals, I, I mean, I know so many people and they feel so good about themselves and their family and they base it on religion. I had never had that kind of an experience where I got to know so many, and Franklin Graham and Paula White. I mean, I know so many people that are so incredible. Religious people. And not just Christians, not just evangelicals.
Trump then falsely declared that Catholics who support him are facing institutional persecution by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and President Joe Biden, who is a lifelong Catholic:
You know, when I look at the Catholic faith, you take a look at what the FBI — no, but look at what the FBI is doing to Catholics. They've made them like the enemy. They've made them — it's, it's horrible. How could a Catholic ever vote for a Democrat or a guy like Biden again after the experience that they're going through? But I've met some of the finest people that I wouldn't have had the privilege of meeting if I weren't president. And they're religious leaders and they really are incredible people.